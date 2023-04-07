Dan Davis

Friday 7 April 2023 18:30

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has complained that Red Bull's punishment for breaching Formula 1's budget cap was "very light".

Red Bull were fined just over £6 million and hit with a 10 per cent reduction in their permitted aerodynamic research for a year after surpassing the strict cap by £1.86 m in 2021.

However, the constructor has shown no signs of creaking under the weight of the punishment after storming to success in all three races this year, leaving Ferrari and their rivals trailing in their wake.

And Vasseur, while conceding that Red Bull have done a "very good job" this season, has voiced his belief that the measures taken were not strong enough.

"I am still convinced the penalty was very light," he said.

"If you consider we will improve [the car's performance by] a bit less than one second over the season in terms of aero, [and] you get a penalty of one tenth of this, it is [equivalent to a loss of] 0.1secs.

"As it is not a linear progression, it is probably less, and as you are allowed to spend this money somewhere else, on weight saving and so on, for me the penalty is marginal.

"I don't want to say they didn't do a good job because, honestly, they did a very good job on the car. I am not trying to find an excuse at all, but if you ask me if the penalty is too light, I say yes."

Horner: Penalty was 'pretty draconian'

Christian Horner feels the penalty was excessive for his team

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, in contrast, hit out at the penalty by describing it as "pretty draconian."

Speaking at last month's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he said: "It was vital for us to be able to cope with that penalty to have a solid starting point.

"It was so critical for us to come out of the blocks competitively. The wind tunnel reduction has applied since last October so we couldn't afford to miss the target because you'd never be able to engineer your way out of it with that handicap."

Currently, Red Bull hold a 97-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

