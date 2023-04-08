Krack tips Alonso for 'MAGICAL' Monaco Grand Prix win

Joe Ellis

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes Fernando Alonso has the tools to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion has already been on the podium in all three Formula 1 races in 2023 so far after joining the team from Alpine.

Alonso has been head and shoulders clear of team-mate Lance Stroll so far this season and Krack reckons the combination of the Spaniard and the machine could be "magical".

Fernando Alonso has stood on the podium at every race since joining Aston Martin

Krack: We have shortcomings

"I think there are some tracks where the combination of this driver (Alonso) with this car may still be more magical," Krack said to Albert Fabrega, as quoted by Marca.

"Come on, we'll try Monaco. We have shortcomings on very long straights, it's no secret.

"We've seen it and we have to work on it a lot. On tracks where this doesn't matter so much is where we can have more confidence, but being fast in these races isn't everything.

"You have to be fast, you have to finish, not make mistakes and then see what the result is."

Aston Martin want to battle Red Bull at some tracks this year

Nullify the Bulls

Red Bull can't hide their remarkable straight-line speed right now and that is what is making teams confident ahead of places like Monaco.

There is only one DRS zone on the streets of the principality compared to the four at Albert Park where Red Bull were gaining the majority of their lap time.

That could well open the door for someone like Aston Martin, Mercedes or Ferrari to turn up at F1's crown jewel race and spoil the party.

F1 needs a different team to win the race in truth because the reigning champions are threatening to run away with this year's title already.

