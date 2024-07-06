Hamilton reveals ADORABLE Silverstone snaps of beloved dog Roscoe

Mercedes Formula 1 star and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared fresh images of himself and his beloved pet dog Roscoe at the British Grand Prix.

The event at Silverstone this weekend is, of course, Hamilton's home race, and it is a circuit that the seven-time champion has had great success at previously.

Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix on no fewer than eight occasions - a record, and three times more than any other driver.

Having said that, with Mercedes' recent struggles, the British star has not won on home soil since 2021.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record 8 British Grands Prix

Roscoe can often be spotted in the F1 paddock

Lewis Hamilton shares new Roscoe images

Whilst Hamilton's success at the British Grand Prix has been rather consistent over the years, so has the appearance of his pet bulldog Roscoe.

Roscoe can frequently be spotted in and around the paddock at European races, and is in attendance at Silverstone this weekend according to fresh images shared by Hamilton.

Posting on Instagram, the seven-time champion shared a message to the British crowd, pictured alongside his beloved pet.

"SILVERSTONE ~ It’s amazing to be back !! There’s nothing but support here 🏠🇬🇧," Hamilton posted on Instagram.

"This is my favourite piece from the latest @plus44world drop, so couldn’t be happier to wear it at one of my favourite races.

"Roscoe says thanks for all the hometown love, too ❤️."

Hamilton is not the only F1 star with a pet in attendance at the British GP. Charles Leclerc's dog, Leo, has also been spotted at Silverstone.

