F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

Visa Cash App RB chief Peter Bayer has revealed who will play a crucial role in the future of Daniel Ricciardo.

Horner blasted by Jos Verstappen as bitter feud ERUPTS again

Jos Verstappen has continued his long-running war of words with Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner.

F1 RECAP: Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

The FIA have announced their decision on whether or not to give three-time world champion Max Verstappen a penalty ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 team poach key Hamilton championship ally

Williams have unveiled a plethora of new technical hires, including one key to several of Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning cars, as the team aim to return to the front of F1.

Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions

Max Verstappen has provided an X-rated response to a fan bugbear that he described as a red flag.

