F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud
F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud
Visa Cash App RB chief Peter Bayer has revealed who will play a crucial role in the future of Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner blasted by Jos Verstappen as bitter feud ERUPTS again
Jos Verstappen has continued his long-running war of words with Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 RECAP: Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap
The FIA have announced their decision on whether or not to give three-time world champion Max Verstappen a penalty ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team poach key Hamilton championship ally
Williams have unveiled a plethora of new technical hires, including one key to several of Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning cars, as the team aim to return to the front of F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions
Max Verstappen has provided an X-rated response to a fan bugbear that he described as a red flag.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud
- 9 minutes ago
Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions
- Yesterday 22:57
Crucial Marko role in Ricciardo F1 future REVEALED as talks 'intensify'
- Yesterday 21:57
- 1
Hamilton brutally honest in ‘DISASTROUS’ Austrian GP verdict
- Yesterday 20:58
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap
- Yesterday 19:57
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug