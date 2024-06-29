close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

Visa Cash App RB chief Peter Bayer has revealed who will play a crucial role in the future of Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner blasted by Jos Verstappen as bitter feud ERUPTS again

Jos Verstappen has continued his long-running war of words with Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 RECAP: Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

The FIA have announced their decision on whether or not to give three-time world champion Max Verstappen a penalty ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team poach key Hamilton championship ally

Williams have unveiled a plethora of new technical hires, including one key to several of Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning cars, as the team aim to return to the front of F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions

Max Verstappen has provided an X-rated response to a fan bugbear that he described as a red flag.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo FIA
Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as F1 champion suffers turmoil in Austria
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as F1 champion suffers turmoil in Austria

  • Yesterday 18:40

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

  • 9 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

Crucial Marko role in Ricciardo F1 future REVEALED as talks 'intensify'

  • Yesterday 21:57
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Hamilton brutally honest in ‘DISASTROUS’ Austrian GP verdict

  • Yesterday 20:58
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x