McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has revealed a 'painful' penalty he has paid for Lando Norris' Miami Grand Prix victory last month.

The Brit took his first career win in May in the United States, as he benefitted from a safety car and then accelerated away from Max Verstappen to end his streak of 109 races without a win.

Norris had previously stood on the podium 15 times without winning, but tasted the victory champagne for the first time in 2024.

For Brown, it was his second win with McLaren since becoming team boss there in 2018, after Daniel Ricciardo's surprise Monza win in 2021.

Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix in May

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrated in unique style

What did Zak Brown do after Norris' Miami win?

After that win in Italy, Brown ensured that the memory would permanently live with him, specifically on his left arm in form of a tattoo of the track.

Three years on, the 52-year-old has repeated the feat with new ink on his right arm to commemorate Norris' maiden win, as he had promised.

"Yep, I did it again!" Brown wrote on X as he was pictured next to Norris having had the tattoo completed.

Yep, I did it again! 😂 Another tattoo, this time for our win in Miami, and Lando’s first in F1. I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not! pic.twitter.com/N2jcrI8xly — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) June 7, 2024

"I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not!" Brown joked.

McLaren also posted on social media to celebrate the news, writing "HE DID IT! 🧡" alongside pictures of the tattooing process.

