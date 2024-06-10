close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has revealed a 'painful' penalty he has paid for Lando Norris' Miami Grand Prix victory last month.

The Brit took his first career win in May in the United States, as he benefitted from a safety car and then accelerated away from Max Verstappen to end his streak of 109 races without a win.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove

READ MORE: Brutal Hamilton SLAMS Canada GP as one of 'worst races'

Norris had previously stood on the podium 15 times without winning, but tasted the victory champagne for the first time in 2024.

For Brown, it was his second win with McLaren since becoming team boss there in 2018, after Daniel Ricciardo's surprise Monza win in 2021.

Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix in May
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown celebrated in unique style

What did Zak Brown do after Norris' Miami win?

After that win in Italy, Brown ensured that the memory would permanently live with him, specifically on his left arm in form of a tattoo of the track.

Three years on, the 52-year-old has repeated the feat with new ink on his right arm to commemorate Norris' maiden win, as he had promised.

"Yep, I did it again!" Brown wrote on X as he was pictured next to Norris having had the tattoo completed.

READ MORE: Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

"I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not!" Brown joked.

McLaren also posted on social media to celebrate the news, writing "HE DID IT! 🧡" alongside pictures of the tattooing process.

READ MORE: FIA hand Mercedes star LATE verdict over penalty decision

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix Zak Brown
Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call
Latest F1 News

Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call

  • June 8, 2024 20:28
McLaren star WARNED by FIA for Canadian GP conduct
Latest F1 News

McLaren star WARNED by FIA for Canadian GP conduct

  • June 8, 2024 16:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

British racing star CHAMPIONS Andretti F1 bid

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend highlights two options for AXED star

  • 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll

Why BIZARRE Lance Stroll claim reveals F1 point being missed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x