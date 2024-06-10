McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment
McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has revealed a 'painful' penalty he has paid for Lando Norris' Miami Grand Prix victory last month.
The Brit took his first career win in May in the United States, as he benefitted from a safety car and then accelerated away from Max Verstappen to end his streak of 109 races without a win.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
READ MORE: Brutal Hamilton SLAMS Canada GP as one of 'worst races'
Norris had previously stood on the podium 15 times without winning, but tasted the victory champagne for the first time in 2024.
For Brown, it was his second win with McLaren since becoming team boss there in 2018, after Daniel Ricciardo's surprise Monza win in 2021.
What did Zak Brown do after Norris' Miami win?
After that win in Italy, Brown ensured that the memory would permanently live with him, specifically on his left arm in form of a tattoo of the track.
Three years on, the 52-year-old has repeated the feat with new ink on his right arm to commemorate Norris' maiden win, as he had promised.
"Yep, I did it again!" Brown wrote on X as he was pictured next to Norris having had the tattoo completed.
READ MORE: Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit
Yep, I did it again! 😂 Another tattoo, this time for our win in Miami, and Lando’s first in F1. I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not! pic.twitter.com/N2jcrI8xly— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) June 7, 2024
"I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not!" Brown joked.
McLaren also posted on social media to celebrate the news, writing "HE DID IT! 🧡" alongside pictures of the tattooing process.
READ MORE: FIA hand Mercedes star LATE verdict over penalty decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
British racing star CHAMPIONS Andretti F1 bid
- 14 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
- 1 hour ago
McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend highlights two options for AXED star
- 2 hours ago
Why BIZARRE Lance Stroll claim reveals F1 point being missed
- 2 hours ago
AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul