IN PICTURES: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day one morning session

Ewan Gale

Thursday 23 February 2023 10:26

F1 2023 is officially underway with cars on track for the first morning of testing in Bahrain.

The season begins at the same venue next weekend with Max Verstappen and Red Bull hoping to continue the dominance displayed last year.

But before proper business starts, take a look at the cars on track in anger for the first time this year!

F1 pre-season testing Day one - Morning session