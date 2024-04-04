Vettel delivers emotional tribute to football LEGEND

Sebastian Vettel has said that it 'doesn't matter' if a footballing legend signs off his time at a Premier League club without a huge prize.

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this current season, having spent eight full seasons with the club, guiding them to Premier League and Champions League success in that time.

He is largely regarded as one of the most successful managers to ever coach the famous club, and has the chance to sign off in style with the team having already won the League Cup, and still fighting for two more trophies this season.

Vettel ended his career in 2022, having not won a race since 2019 and without a world championship title since 2013, but still retired a Formula 1 legend.

Sebastian Vettel has recently been linked with a comeback

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed talks with Toto Wolff

Vettel's Jurgen Klopp tribute

Klopp's Liverpool are currently in a three-way battle for the Premier League title, with themselves, Arsenal and Manchester City all within a point of each other as it stands.

Having won seven trophies in his time at Liverpool, including making them both European and World champions back in 2019, Vettel believes that a fairytale ending would be a luxury, rather than a necessity, for Klopp.

"He's in a great seat because currently top of the table, very tight," the German said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"But you know I'm a big fan because he's outspoken and I loved it when he came out and introduced himself as the normal one, and I think that's the kind of feel and that's why he's been taking off in the UK because he is what he is and, you know, he's doing some great work in Liverpool so it would be, to round it up, it would be the perfect story if he were to succeed.

"But deep down I don't think it matters because ultimately he's won and proven everything already. So I think he felt he's ready to move on, I'm certain there's lots of things that he will miss, but lots of things that he moves on and looks forward too.

"Short term it might feel like that, like it's so important, but long term I don't think it will make a difference. I feel like the city of Liverpool have embraced him already and he will be part of their story for years to come."

