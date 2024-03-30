Hamilton's Mercedes staff SWOOP dealt huge blow by former team boss

A former Formula 1 team boss is unimpressed by Lewis Hamilton’s headline move to Ferrari ahead of 2025, and has been discussing potential drawbacks of the deal.

The seven-time champion departs Mercedes after 11 years with the team at the end of the 2024 season to begin a new chapter in Italy.

It’s a dream situation for the Maranello-based outfit, who will have a superstar duo in the form of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for at least two years.

However, Hamilton will be approaching the age of 40 during his first season with the Scuderia, and there’s no guarantee that he will be able to replicate his form of old in red.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 2024

Charles Leclerc will be Lewis Hamilton's next team-mate

What can Lewis Hamilton bring to Ferrari?

It’s something that Gian Carlo Minardi is worried about, with the Italian believing that one of few positives that Hamilton can generate is in helping to bring technicians to Ferrari.

However, he doesn't believe that big names will follow the Brit to Maranello, despite rumours surrounding the futures of several key figures.

“All my life I prefer young drivers,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “The only thing Hamilton can do is bring in some valuable technicians.

“It is not fair that Sainz is not recognised as a natural talent as Leclerc because he has innate talents.

“He has nothing to envy the best and is among the six drivers who can aspire to the World Championship with the right car, namely [Max] Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, [Lando] Norris, [Oscar] Piastri and Russell.”

It’s important to see that although Hamilton has struggled so far in 2024, the situation around him at Mercedes is not very favourable currently.

He should be reinvigorated and ready to reach a new level next season as he bids to achieve a record-breaking eighth world championship.

