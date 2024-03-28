Mercedes driver reveals unique BENEFIT to being Verstappen’s team-mate

Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson has shared a unique view on being the team-mate of the dominant Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

The three-time world champion is the hottest property in the sport currently and seems almost unbeatable on most race days.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

Most of his team-mates have struggled against him, making the second seat alongside the Dutchman a difficult one to fill.

Sergio Perez has endured peaks and troughs, but with his contract set to expire at the end of 2024, he could be on his way out of the team after four seasons.

A positive start to the season was quickly undermined by a tricky Australian Grand Prix, where the Mexican finished fifth in a dominant RB20 which had taken two consecutive one-two finishes prior to the race in Melbourne.

Anthony Davidson is a Mercedes simulator driver and F1 pundit

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028

READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix

What are the benefits to being Verstappen's team-mate?

Now F1 pundit and Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson has shared a unique positive for some drivers who come up against Verstappen in the same machinery.

“What complicates it further is that, if you haven’t got a very competitive car, it can also do a bit of damage sometimes to the psyche of a driver and, without even knowing it, can put you into a position where you’re not getting the best out of yourself as an athlete,” he said.

“And then, it depends on the team-mates you have as well. So, anyone going up against Max Verstappen of course, may not get the best out of themselves because they feel too under pressure.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix

Sergio Perez must continue to perform for Red Bull

“Maybe it will spur some other people on to reach new heights they’ve never been able to achieve before as a driver, by having a team-mate like him.”

Ferrari are mounting pressure on the Milton Keynes outfit to compete for the constructors’ championship, meaning it’s more vital than ever for Sergio Perez to step up.

If he fails to back Verstappen up, expect to see the likes of Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in true contention for a seat with the team beyond 2025.

READ MORE: Australian GP shows Red Bull face a season-long PROBLEM

Related