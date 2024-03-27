close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Red Bull have ‘big intentions’ for another driver to replace Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff admits ILLUSION for Mercedes to challenge Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has conceded that the team are not close to be competing with Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko reveals Red Bull CONFUSION over major Verstappen issue

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has said the team are trying to find the cause of the issue that led to Max Verstappen retiring from the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko hits out at POOR Ricciardo pace compared to team-mate

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a brutal assessment of the race performance of Visa Cash App RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

One Formula 1 team have teased that they might make a surprise swoop for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, if he hits the open market.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Toto Wolff Helmut Marko
Horner saga set for huge impact on Red Bull as F1 star calls for major penalty review - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner saga set for huge impact on Red Bull as F1 star calls for major penalty review - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:52
F1 News Today: Mercedes F1 star OUT for next race in Japan as Ricciardo also replaced at Suzuka
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes F1 star OUT for next race in Japan as Ricciardo also replaced at Suzuka

  • Yesterday 20:28

Latest News

F1 Legends

Vettel completes MAJOR grand prix track test ahead of comeback

  • 25 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton labelled 'best that's ever walked the earth' after INCREDIBLE display

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Superstars

F1 winner suggests Red Bull would allow Verstappen to LEAVE for rivals

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

  • Today 05:58
GPFans Recap

Horner saga set for huge impact on Red Bull as F1 star calls for major penalty review - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:52
F1 Superstars

F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x