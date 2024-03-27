F1 News Today: Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement as Mercedes boss Wolff forced into damning revelation

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Red Bull have ‘big intentions’ for another driver to replace Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff admits ILLUSION for Mercedes to challenge Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has conceded that the team are not close to be competing with Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko reveals Red Bull CONFUSION over major Verstappen issue

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has said the team are trying to find the cause of the issue that led to Max Verstappen retiring from the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko hits out at POOR Ricciardo pace compared to team-mate

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko gave a brutal assessment of the race performance of Visa Cash App RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

One Formula 1 team have teased that they might make a surprise swoop for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, if he hits the open market.

➡️ READ MORE

Related