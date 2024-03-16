close global

Hamilton project provides young talent with MAJOR F1 role

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton’s Mission 44 programme has helped a young engineer take a huge step in their career in Formula 1.

The charity was founded by Hamilton to support young people from underrepresented communities, and create a more diverse workforce in motorsport.

The British driver claims to have had a poor experience in an education system that ‘worked against him’ inspiring Mission 44.

It aims to break down barriers in education, and open doors for careers in STEM, motorsport and creative industries.

This includes awarding scholarships to help young people achieve the qualifications they need to enter their desired profession.

Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas 2023
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff in the Mercedes garage

Scholarship recipient lands engineering role at Mercedes

A MSc scholarship recipient has recently taken the next step as a result of the programme, and earned herself a position working on Mercedes powertrains.

In a Twitter statement Mission 44 announced:

“Meet Laila, one of the first recipients of the MSc Motorsport Scholarship and future engineer at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains.

“We’re proud of the impact the programme is already having and can’t wait to see Laila continue to progress in her future career!”

Laila has credited the programme with the move to Mercedes.

She said: “The scholarship has empowered me with the confidence and resources I needed to get into F1. Now I’m in a position where I can help to drive change.”

