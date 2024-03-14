Wolff drops incredible Newey bombshell as F1 maestro 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes - GPFans F1 Recap
Wolff drops incredible Newey bombshell as F1 maestro 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes have been linked with a number of key Red Bull personnel following the controversy surrounding Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes over 2025 move
It has been reported that negotiations have begun between Carlos Sainz and Mercedes over a potential move for the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris makes surprise AGGRESSIVE McLaren call admission
Lando Norris has defended McLaren’s decision to keep him on track during the safety car period in Saudi Arabia.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team boss reveals driver plan amid uncertain future
Williams team principal James Vowles has addressed rumours that Logan Sargeant could be axed by the team halfway through the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 world champion's private collection to be auctioned off in HUGE sale
The 1979 F1 world champion Jody Scheckter has decided to part ways with his incredible private collection of his racing cars.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff drops incredible Newey bombshell as F1 maestro 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 battles with motorsport rivals as US alternative mounts challenge
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari boss sees key Hamilton action as a 'sign' of belief in future glory
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Former team boss tips SHOCK driver for Mercedes switch as Hamilton handed Ferrari warning
- Yesterday 21:30
F1 star 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes over 2025 move
- Yesterday 20:57
Mercedes star calls for 'transparency' amid FIA controversy
- Yesterday 19:57