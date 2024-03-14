close global

Wolff drops incredible Newey bombshell as F1 maestro 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes have been linked with a number of key Red Bull personnel following the controversy surrounding Christian Horner.

F1 star 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes over 2025 move

It has been reported that negotiations have begun between Carlos Sainz and Mercedes over a potential move for the 2025 season.

Norris makes surprise AGGRESSIVE McLaren call admission

Lando Norris has defended McLaren’s decision to keep him on track during the safety car period in Saudi Arabia.

F1 team boss reveals driver plan amid uncertain future

Williams team principal James Vowles has addressed rumours that Logan Sargeant could be axed by the team halfway through the 2024 season.

F1 world champion's private collection to be auctioned off in HUGE sale

The 1979 F1 world champion Jody Scheckter has decided to part ways with his incredible private collection of his racing cars.

