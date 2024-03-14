Ferrari boss sees key Hamilton action as a 'sign' of belief in future glory

Ferrari president, John Elkann, has opened up on Lewis Hamilton’s move to the team.

Hamilton announced he was moving to the Italian outfit for 2025, where he will partner current driver Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

The British champion was expected to end his career at Mercedes, the team where he won six of his seven world titles.

Despite this, they have struggled during the ground effect era, and the failure to provide Hamilton with a race win may be one of the reasons for him leaving.

Lewis Hamilton Bahrain 2024

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton

Elkann looks forward to welcoming Lewis to Ferrari

"I have always said over the years how much Lewis is a great driver, how much he has done for F1,” Elkann told Sky.

“He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us.”

Elkann also praised the way Hamilton congratulated young Ferrari star Ollie Bearman at the Saudi GP.

"If one thinks he can stay ahead of Hamilton and Lando Norris on his debut, I think Oliver will remember this for his whole life.

“The hug that Lewis wanted to give him shows what a great champion he is on and off the track."

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Ferrari president John Elkann

Elkann also has his eyes on the future and expects Hamilton to perform at Ferrari when the regulations change in 2026.

"2026 will be a cycle that closes, then another will open,” the Ferrari president said.

“The important thing will be to always be competitive and continue to fuel this spirit."

READ MORE: F2 Power Rankings – Saudi Arabian SUPREMACY blows F2 title fight open

Related