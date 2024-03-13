F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

Italian fashion brand Palm Angels has unveiled a clothing collection with MoneyGram Haas F1 team – and it comes at an incredible price.

Founded in 2015 by Milan-born photographer Francesco Ragazzi, Palm Angels became partners with Haas ahead of the 2023 season as the official entertainment curator.

And ahead of the 2024 campaign, the brand has revealed some fresh clothing items in collaboration with the American team on Harrods – and the prices is what’s catching attention.

Haas have unveiled a clothing collection with Palm Angels

Palm Angels partnered with Haas in 2023

Palm Angels x Haas collection incredible prices

The standout part of the collection is a bomber jacket in Haas’ red, black and white colours, which is selling for a staggering £1,245.

The jacket features the Palm Angels logo on the front, as well as the Haas logo on the back with the words ‘Palm Angels Racing’ next to it, with a water-resistant outer shell with pit-crew details.

Other items included in the collection are a hoodie, again in the Haas red, black and white colours - but is predominantly the latter.

Nico Hulkenberg scored the team's first point of 2024 in Jeddah

It features the logos of both Palm Angels and Haas and is on sale for £670. Another clothing item in the collection is a black T-shirt with Palm Angels and Haas branding on the front.

On the back, a unique red pattern goes across more Palm Angels and Haas branding, with ‘season ‘24’ also written. The shirt is selling on Harrods of £435.

Haas secured their first point of the season in Saudi Arabia, after Nico Hulkenberg came home to finish 10th in Jeddah.

