close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

Italian fashion brand Palm Angels has unveiled a clothing collection with MoneyGram Haas F1 team – and it comes at an incredible price.

Founded in 2015 by Milan-born photographer Francesco Ragazzi, Palm Angels became partners with Haas ahead of the 2023 season as the official entertainment curator.

And ahead of the 2024 campaign, the brand has revealed some fresh clothing items in collaboration with the American team on Harrods – and the prices is what’s catching attention.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Haas have unveiled a clothing collection with Palm Angels
Palm Angels partnered with Haas in 2023

Palm Angels x Haas collection incredible prices

The standout part of the collection is a bomber jacket in Haas’ red, black and white colours, which is selling for a staggering £1,245.

The jacket features the Palm Angels logo on the front, as well as the Haas logo on the back with the words ‘Palm Angels Racing’ next to it, with a water-resistant outer shell with pit-crew details.

Other items included in the collection are a hoodie, again in the Haas red, black and white colours - but is predominantly the latter.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg scored the team's first point of 2024 in Jeddah

It features the logos of both Palm Angels and Haas and is on sale for £670. Another clothing item in the collection is a black T-shirt with Palm Angels and Haas branding on the front.

On the back, a unique red pattern goes across more Palm Angels and Haas branding, with ‘season ‘24’ also written. The shirt is selling on Harrods of £435.

Haas secured their first point of the season in Saudi Arabia, after Nico Hulkenberg came home to finish 10th in Jeddah.

READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

Related

Marko
F1 team principal delivers BLEAK assessment of Bearman future
Ollie Bearman

F1 team principal delivers BLEAK assessment of Bearman future

  • Yesterday 15:58
F1 team boss UNSURE whether key issues are fixed
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss UNSURE whether key issues are fixed

  • March 11, 2024 14:42

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE £1,200

  • 33 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Marko demands Ricciardo improvement after poor start

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Superstars

Hamilton warns KEY Verstappen relationship 'not helpful'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton 'ALREADY' at Ferrari as F1 star meets huge music sensation

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Former F1 boss issues Ferrari WARNING to Hamilton

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull star delivers BIG statement on F1 future

  • Today 18:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x