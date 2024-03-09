close global

F1 News Today: Horner casts verdict on Verstappen future as Red Bull chief 'to be SUSPENDED'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up on Max Verstappen’s future with the team amid the allegations against him.

Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting

Helmut Marko is at risk of being suspended by Red Bull, as the impression of a civil war at the energy drink company deepens.

Verstappen admits Red Bull EXIT is possible

Max Verstappen has not ruled out an exit from Red Bull amid the rumours and conflicts surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

F1 team announce shock FULL takeover and end an era

Deal marks the official end of one of F1's most historic teams heading back decades.

Hamilton encounters MORE Mercedes struggles after 'difficult day' in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton suffered with more issues with his Mercedes machinery as he endured a ‘difficult day’ of practice in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton TRICKED by rival as penalty verdict handed down to F1 star - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ferrari FORCED into dramatic driver replacement as Horner issues Red Bull warning
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari FORCED into dramatic driver replacement as Horner issues Red Bull warning

  • Yesterday 14:56

F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton demands Mercedes F1 FIX after years of frustration

  • 42 minutes ago
Christian Horner

Is Christian Horner still Red Bull F1 team principal?

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Grid Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting positions as Hamilton has MOUNTAIN to climb

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner casts verdict on Verstappen future as Red Bull chief 'to be SUSPENDED'

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton TRICKED by rival as penalty verdict handed down to F1 star - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Hamilton MILES off pace as Verstappen takes pole

  • Yesterday 19:10
  • 3
F1 Standings

