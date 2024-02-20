Ricciardo reveals off-season tips for a 'pretty upbeat' start to 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he 'mentally stayed in' Formula 1 throughout the winter break, following what he called a 'pre-season' at the end of last year.

The Australian jumped into the Alpha Tauri - now Visa Cash App RB - seat midway through last season following the poor performances of Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries.

Due to a horrific injury sustained at the Dutch Grand Prix, Ricciardo only competed in seven races in 2023, but heads into the upcoming 2024 season as a full-time F1 driver once more.

There were signs at the back end of last season that Ricciardo was once again ready to compete right at the very front, and his performances have led to some suggesting that he could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull ahead of 2025.

Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have the opportunity to take the Faenza-based team into their new era, and the outfit hope to be able to challenge the higher-midfield of the F1 grid.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will take the Faenza-based team into their new era

Visa Cash App RB recently revealed their challenger for 2024

Ricciardo's key targets

Now, Ricciardo has revealed how he has been getting himself ready for 2024, hoping to hit the ground running knowing that there are a number of big seats up for grabs ahead of 2025.

“Personally, the off-season didn’t feel like I was just on the couch," he told F1.com.

"I mentally stayed in it so getting back in the car won’t feel like I haven’t driven for a few months – so I expect to get back into the swing straight away.

“I would say the way we developed the car through the tail end of last season, and we definitely found some things which at first definitely worked for me, and then I think Yuki [Tsunoda] found the strengths in it with his driving style, having a good Abu Dhabi [Grand Prix].

“There is a lot to stay pretty upbeat about coming into the start of the year.”

