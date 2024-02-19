Hamilton spotted with fashion icon outside Ferrari venue

No one does glitz and glamour on the F1 grid quite like Lewis Hamilton and the seven-time world champion was part of the celebrity heavyweights in London on Sunday.

Hamilton will be heading to the track later this week for pre-season testing as he begins his final season with the Mercedes team ahead of a 2025 move to Ferrari.

But rather then stepping into a car, on Sunday he was seen stepping out of one as he was reported to have been arriving at an after-party following the BAFTA awards ceremony in London.

Fans clamoured on the London streets, shouting his name, as Hamilton wearing a long overcoat and sunglasses exited a vehicle followed by fashion icon Anna Wintour.

READ MORE: F1 announce major statement on Horner and Red Bull investigation

Lewis Hamilton will be racing for Mercedes for the final time in the 2024 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed to drive for Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton arrives in style at BAFTA bash

It's also noted that just yards away across the road, the British star's arrival was right in front of a Ferrari store in the capital city.

Hamilton has always been attracted to the celebrity lifestyle and history has already proven he can juggle his off-track life with the demands of an F1 driver judging by his extraordinary results across his career.

Therefore, Mercedes will not be too concerned that the 39-year-old is taking his eye off the ball just days before stepping into the W15.

Testing for the team at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain gets underway on Wednesday, with just three days of running before the start of F1 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour arrive at Vogue BAFTA after party #lewishamilton pic.twitter.com/YN41yiW6Nu — Emily Wilson (@ecewr) February 18, 2024

READ MORE: Horner verdict could spark major Red Bull problem claims F1 winner