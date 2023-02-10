Ben Rudd

Lewis Hamilton has become an idol to many, and it’s no different with his teammate.

George Russell was promoted to a full-time position at Mercedes last season and enjoyed a successful first year with the Silver Arrows.

While competing at the front of every race is a dream come true itself, Russell’s year was made even better as he got to pair up with Formula 1 legend, Hamilton.

Referring to a picture of Russell as a child and Hamilton at the beginning of his career, the 24-year-old said: “I remember this day like it was yesterday, and here we are team-mates in Formula 1 together.

“That was, obviously, the beginning of his career. Yeah, time is just flying. That's what I feel when I see this.

“What I feel when I see this photo is it’s a reminder of how quick life goes, and needing to cherish every single moment, every single day.”

Russell finished ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' standings last season having secured his maiden F1 victory in Brazil, whilst also finishing above Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.