Verstappen claims Red Bull need Ricciardo experience

Paul Macdonald

Friday 10 February 2023 03:00

Max Verstappen has praised Red Bull for the addition of Daniel Ricciardo as reserve driver for 2023, insisting that his experience will be crucial in all aspects of the team.

Ricciardo battled Verstappen for superiority at Red Bull before ultimately leaving for Renault, then his ill-fated season at McLaren which led to the Aussie having no drive for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old will be retained by Red Bull for the new season as the third driver behind both Verstappen and Sergio Perez, and the Dutchman has made it clear that he is delighted to be teaming up with the Honey Badger once again.

Verstappen and Ricciardo as team-mates at Red Bull

He said as part of Red Bull's car launch: "I think his smile, his attitude, he has always been a professional and a super nice guy to work with as well, as a team-mate, but also for the whole team. Also, for the people back at the factory, working on the simulator will rely on his experience.

"He has raced in Formula 1 for a very long time, he is a race winner so we are very happy to have him on board, that is for sure."

Ricciardo, in a recent interview for US TV, specified what his duties for the new season would involve.

He stated: "So mainly from the driving point of view, simulator will be the main thing I will do.

"Not confirmed, so I am not sure if it will happen, but I know there are some tyre tests so I would say if I am to drive this year's car, that is more likely than FP1s.

"So potentially some tyre tests, there is maybe a couple in the middle of the year so that is something that could be there but mainly, the sim work is the driving stuff for now."