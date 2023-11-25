F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV
The 2023 F1 season concludes this Sunday with the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi - though that race is likely to be largely determined by Saturday's qualifying.
While the drivers' and constructors' championship titles are settled, a fierce battle for second place persists between Mercedes and Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso find themselves locked on 200pts each in the battle for fourth in drivers' standings.
Mercedes head into Yas Marina Circuit race with just a four-point lead over their Italian rivals , and so all eyes will be on how their driver pairings can set the stage in qualifying ready for success on Sunday.
Here is all you need to know heading into the final three qualifying sessions of the season in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Saturday, November 25, 2023
Competitive action in Abu Dhabi commences at a nice and convenient time for UK viewers at 2pm, which is 6pm local time on Saturday evening.
Local time: 6pm Saturday
UK time (BST):2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET):3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):9am Saturday
United States (Central Time):8am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):6am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):1am Sunday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
