F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi GP 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Saturday 25 November 2023 08:57

The 2023 F1 season concludes this Sunday with the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi - though that race is likely to be largely determined by Saturday's qualifying.

While the drivers' and constructors' championship titles are settled, a fierce battle for second place persists between Mercedes and Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso find themselves locked on 200pts each in the battle for fourth in drivers' standings.

Mercedes head into Yas Marina Circuit race with just a four-point lead over their Italian rivals , and so all eyes will be on how their driver pairings can set the stage in qualifying ready for success on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know heading into the final three qualifying sessions of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Saturday, November 25, 2023

Competitive action in Abu Dhabi commences at a nice and convenient time for UK viewers at 2pm, which is 6pm local time on Saturday evening.

Local time: 6pm Saturday

UK time (BST):2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET):3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):9am Saturday

United States (Central Time):8am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):6am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):1am Sunday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

