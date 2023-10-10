Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 10 October 2023 08:27

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stated that Max Verstappen has two different sides to him depending on whether or not he is behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Verstappen confirmed his third world title during Saturday's sprint race at the Losail International Circuit, after he came home in P3 behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

His championship was confirmed after Sergio Perez crashed out earlier in the race, but the Dutchman would have no doubt been delighted to finish inside the podium positions.

And Marko has now heaped praise on Verstappen, someone who the Austrian claims has a different side to him when his race helmet goes on.

"Since his first world title in 2021, he has improved incredibly and at the same time found a certain calmness," he told Sky Germany.

Max Verstappen celebrated his third world title after Saturday's sprint race

Perez had a sprint race to forget after he crashed out to hand the title to Verstappen

Marko has been full of praise for Verstappen after a dominant year for the Red Bull star

"The current season is characterised by the fact that there were no slumps, there were no mistakes. Driving at such a level every weekend at that age is unique."

"He is absolutely down to earth," Marko added. "Lives his own life, but the focus is clearly on Formula 1. So as I said, outside of the car he is the ideal son-in-law. But things change drastically in the car."

Verstappen will now be looking to round off the season in style, as he no doubt targets race wins at the remaining five grands prix this year.

