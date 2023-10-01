Wristwatch Hamilton helped create given staggering price tag

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 1 October 2023 15:57 - Updated: 15:57

Luxury watch aficionados and Lewis Hamilton enthusiasts alike have reason to rejoice as an exquisite timepiece, co-created by the Formula 1 maestro himself, has been released.

IWC Schaffhausen, the renowned luxury watchmaker, has joined forces with the seven-time world champion, who also happens to be their brand ambassador, to birth a horological masterpiece that carries a staggering price tag of $169,000 (£139,000).

In the realm of horology, where precision is paramount, IWC Schaffhausen has meticulously designed the timepiece in tandem with Hamilton's discerning taste and unwavering commitment to style.

Since their collaborative journey commenced in 2014, this marks the third watch born out of their creative synergy.

Limited pieces and panther's eyes

"Lewis Hamilton is known not only for his driving record, but also for his style," IWC writes on their official website.

"The Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph in platinum with a teal dial was designed in collaboration Hamilton. With its 43.5-millimeter platinum case, this luxurious Portugieser perfectly reflects the IWC brand ambassador’s discerning taste and his desire to create a truly exclusive timepiece.

"The whitish sheen of the platinum perfectly complements the rich teal-coloured dial, embellished with 12 sparkling diamonds. The elaborately finished dial with a sculptural look also features Hamilton’s logo, which resembles a panther’s eyes. The watch is fitted with a matching teal textile strap with a folding clasp.

"The eye-catcher is the flying minute tourbillon at 6 o’clock, which consists of 56 individual parts and weighs only 0.675 grams. The pallet lever and the escape wheel are treated with Diamond Shell technology. This diamond coating reduces friction and improves the flow of energy in the movement, resulting in a generous power reserve of 68 hours.

"The IWC-manufactured 89900 calibre also features a chronograph function and a retrograde date display. Components such as the bridges are gold-plated and can be admired through a sapphire glass case back.

"The Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton is limited to 44 pieces, reflecting the number Hamilton has raced with since the beginning of his incredible career."

