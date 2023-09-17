Alonso suffers error strewn evening in NIGHTMARE Singapore Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 September 2023 15:39 - Updated: 16:28

Fernando Alonso endured a torrid evening at the Singapore Grand Prix, receiving a penalty, a pit-stop nightmare and a spin putting putting him in last place out of the cars still running.

Not only this, but he was also passed by his former Alpine team-mate and nemesis Esteban Ocon, before the Frenchman had to retire from the race.

It rounded off a hugely disappointing weekend for the team, after Stroll's horror crash during qualifying on Saturday left him unable to take part in the race.

With Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Carlos Sainz all performing well in the race, Alonso's third place in the drivers' championship is likely to be under threat.

Events that led to Alonso's miserable race

Carlos Sainz came through to take victory in Singapore

Alonso's difficult evening started during the first safety car period where, following Logan Sargeant's crash into the barriers, he was handed a five second penalty for going over the pit lane line when trying to rush into the pits to change his tyres.

He then found himself in a scrap for the final points place, whilst also pushing to overtake the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

This is where he was passed by Ocon, but when the Frenchman's retirement led to a virtual safety car, Alonso then decided to do something different when he pitted for soft tyres, in an attempt to save his race.

He came in and attempted a fast pit stop to catch others off guard, but there was a problem at the stop and it was a very slow stop, putting him right down the order.

To compound his misery even further, Alonso then went off at turn 14, leaving him last out of the cars still running.

With Stroll not even taking part in the race, this was a hugely damaging weekend for Aston Martin, whose battle for second in the championship standings seems to be all but over after strong performances from both Ferrari and Mercedes.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings