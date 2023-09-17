Mercedes go ALL IN with bold Singapore Grand Prix strategy after late virtual safety car

Sam Cook

Mercedes have gone all in for a race win at the Singapore Grand Prix after Alpine's Esteban Ocon lost power at the Marina Bay track, making him the second driver to retire from the race.

This sparked a virtual safety car, which caused several few drivers to make pit-stops.

Mercedes, although initially going past the pit-lane entry, double-stacked their cars, meaning both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are sat in fourth and fifth on a fresh set of medium tyres, chasing down the top three.

Ocon came to a halt at turn two, which despite initially just being yellow flagged, quickly became a virtual safety car.

Mercedes in search of a win

George Russell is eyeing his first race win since Brazil, 2022

The top five were out of time to dive into the pits initially, yet Hamilton and Russell came in on the following lap in a bid to reel in those ahead of him on new tyres.

Despite taking the man from King's Lynn out of the podium places, the Mercedes driver has been given permission by the team to go for the race win as he was given the task of getting past Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Russell made it past the Monegasque driver with eight laps to go, as Hamilton shortly followed his team-mate.

The hunt is now on for the Silver Arrows to see if they can catch up to the race leaders before they run out of laps.

A nail-biting finish is in store at the Singapore Grand Prix.

