Aston Martin confirms driver will NOT compete in Singapore Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 17 September 2023 09:46 - Updated: 10:10

Lance Stroll will miss the Singapore Grand Prix as he still feels the effects of a huge crash in qualifying, it has been confirmed.

The Aston Martin driver became the victim of a snap of oversteer during Q1 yesterday at the final turn on the train, and smashed into the barriers.

The car was severely damaged, though Stroll luckily walked away from the incident and was later cleared as fit by medical officials.

But since then, the team have decided that Stroll is still feeling the effects of the incident and would sit out the race.

In an official statement, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said: "The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility