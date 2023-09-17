Perez issues DIRE prediction for Red Bull in Singapore

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 17 September 2023 08:27

Sergio Perez has admitted that a podium finish is 'definitely' out of sight for the Singapore Grand Prix after he and Max Verstappen endured a disastrous qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Both Perez and Verstappen were dumped out of Q2 in the dying stages of the session during a chaotic qualifying in Singapore.

The RB19 never looked comfortable as it hared around the track, with both drivers complaining about the car's setup on their respective team radios.

Perez, who has been no stranger to difficult qualifying sessions this season, has often fought back well to challenge for or even claim podium finishes.

Perez: Red Bull can forget podium finish

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have an uphill battle on Sunday at the Singapore Grand Prix

Yet the ask in Singapore might be one step too far for even Red Bull, after Perez spoke honestly about a tumultuous qualifying session.

“It was quite difficult," he told Sky Sports. "We’ve been playing around with the car. It’s been a difficult weekend.

"We started really well with a nice balance in FP1, but then FP2 was very difficult. Since then, it’s been tough because we’ve been making a few changes here and there. But nothing seems to transform the balance.

"Then it just made it worse, the fact that I could not get my final attempt in Q2. I had a massive under-delivery from the engine and then it kicked really hard and I end up losing the car. It was a shame, it’s a massive shame.

“I think Q3 was possible today. Definitely [that a podium finish is out of sight]. I think if we are able to score a few points, I will be pleased with that."

