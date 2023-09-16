Sainz delighted with Ferrari progress but fears F1 rivals still 'QUICKER'

Sam Cook

Carlos Sainz has said that he expects his Ferrari team can challenge for the race win at the Singapore Grand Prix tomorrow, despite Mercedes' superior race pace.

With Red Bull out of the way due to a disappointing qualifying where both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were knocked out in Q2, Sainz was able to come through and take a second consecutive pole position under the lights.

When he managed the same feat last time out at the Italian GP, the general consensus was that it was only a matter of time before Verstappen was able to overtake him, and that proved to be the case as he came through after 14 laps and took his 10th consecutive F1 victory.

That may not be the case on Sunday, however, with no Red Bull in the top 10 for the first time since the 2018 Russian GP, and Sainz seemingly more concerned about the threat that the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton may provide.

Russell will line up right behind him in second, whilst Hamilton starts in fifth but with a good race car.

“Race pace – bit of a question mark," Sainz told Danika Patrick after qualifying.

"It’s not like in Friday you can learn much. Mercedes normally is a bit quicker than us come raceday. They have a bit of a different strategy with the tyres that we will have to keep an eye on, but if I focus in my own race, put together a good first stint and a good stint on hards then I think we can still target the win."

Ferrari resurgence

Ferrari have looked fast all weekend in Singapore

Following arguably their strongest performance of the season last time out at Monza, Ferrari have backed that up by giving themselves a chance of a first victory since the 2022 Austrian GP.

The Marina Bay circuit is a track that has proven to be a strong one for Ferrari in recent years, winning two of the last seven events and taking home multiple podium finishes.

Their one-lap pace has been supremely strong in recent races, but whether or not they can stave off their rivals in the race is a different question.

Sainz is proud of his team, but knows there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to bring home the result they so desperately desire.

“I think it’s the story a bit of our year," he continued.

"We have a very good car in certain tracks and in certain conditions like one lap. These sort of short apexes, quick changes of direction, our car seems to be very good. This weekend, again a bit like in Monza, we know our weakness is always the race pace and it’s where we always pay the price.

"I think the team has been doing a great job over the last couple of weekends to understand the package and understand the car. I think we’re definitely making a bit of progress, keeping in mind that this circuit has always suited the Ferrari quite well."

