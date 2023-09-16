Verstappen horror show could see him start LAST at Singapore GP

Sam Cook

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:57 - Updated: 17:04

World championship leader Max Verstappen could start last in tomorrow's Singapore Grand Prix, after being eliminated in Q2.

The two-time world champion is looking to extend his Formula 1 record 10 consecutive race victories at a track that he has never won at before, but may have to do it from right at the back of the grid, once all penalties have been handed out after the session.

After both he and team-mate Sergio Perez were eliminated in Q2 making it the first time Red Bull haven't had any cars in Q3 since the 2018 Russian GP, things are looking like they may get worse.

Verstappen has been accused of impeding cars in the pit-lane after waiting for cars to get ahead of him so that he could have a bigger gap, and is also under investigation for impeding AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda during the session.

He also is under investigation, alongside many other cars, for impeding throughout turns 16-19 as a huge scramble to get a good position for a flying lap unfolded in the session.

All incidents hold a maximum penalty of a five-place grid penalty so, after qualifying 11th, Verstappen could drop down to 20th place.

They will all be investigated at the end of qualifying, so there could be quite a lot of shake up to the grid order.

“I’ll speak to the stewards," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after qualifying.

"Honestly at this point it was just so messy that it doesn’t matter if we start P11, P15 or last. At this point, it’s more important that we just understand why it was so bad. That’s for me, way more important than trying to score a couple of points in this weekend."

Horror show for Red Bull

Verstappen has now won 10 races in a row, but has looked off the pace this weekend

At a race where Red Bull can claim their second consecutive constructors' championship with a one-two finish and a poor Mercedes performance, they have appeared off the pace all weekend with both Verstappen and Perez complaining about the car throughout Friday and Saturday.

Best case scenario is that the two of them will start 11th and 13th and look to cruise through the field ahead of them.

Verstappen's impeding of Tsunoda looked like a slam-dunk penalty, and he will be lucky to escape at least a five-place penalty.

However, with plenty of other cars also under investigation for various different infringements, it's going to take a while to figure out the final grid order ahead of tomorrow's race.

Meanwhile, Ferrari are the team celebrating after Carlos Sainz managed to claim his second consecutive pole position, and Charles Leclerc achieving third place behind Mercedes' George Russell.

