Verstappen MOCKS Norris after beating Perez in Singapore

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 17 September 2023 13:27

Max Verstappen has cheekily suggested that Lando Norris 'can pay' for his latest broken trophy – after he beat Sergio Perez in a rather different type of race in Singapore.

Verstappen and Norris' friendship in Formula 1 is clear to see. The pair are often seen laughing and joking together and even travelled to the TomorrowLand festival together during the recent summer break.

That relationship may have been put to the test after Norris famously broke the Dutchman's P1 trophy in Budapest earlier this season. But thankfully the incident was water under the bridge for the pair.

Yet that has not stopped the two-time world champion from taking a cheeky dig at the McLaren star during his time in Singapore.

In the build up to the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Perez and Verstappen took part in a quirky challenge where they raced each other in floor cleaning machines around a makeshift track in the iconic Jewel Changi Airport.

Verstappen ran out victorious and was handed an already broken trophy as his prize.

But the 25-year-old did not miss a beat after Perez asked him, 'Who's going to pay for that?', with Verstappen chirping back: 'Lando. Lando can pay for it'.

