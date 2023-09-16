F1 aero expert reveals Ferrari THREAT to 'vulnerable' Red Bull

Shubham Sangodkar

Saturday 16 September 2023 13:27

For the first time this year, Red Bull look vulnerable.

The Ferraris are in top form this weekend and the team seem to have hit the ground running at the Singapore Grand Prix.

But how serious is the challenge mounted by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc?

We take a look at some of the underlying data and analyse the weaknesses and strengths of Ferrari and Red Bull.

A fastest lap comparison between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez from FP2

A fastest lap comparison between Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen from FP2

Ferrari's threat to Red Bull

The Ferraris are able to brake much later into the corners compared to the Red Bulls and their traction on the exit of the turn is also another vital advantage.

Specifically, Ferrari make up time over Red Bull at Turn One, Seven and Sixteen – as we look at them individually.

Turn One

A look at Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's approaches to Turn One in Singapore

A look at Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's approaches to Turn One in Singapore

The Ferraris are able to brake later in to Turn One and carry more speed through the corner compared to the Red Bulls.

They also get better exit out the corner and it looks like Turn One is one of the weak points for Red Bull at the Marina Bay track.

Throughout the season, Ferrari have been good at braking and riding the kerbs and it is clearly evident here.

Turns Seven, Eight and Nine

Comparing Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's approaches to Turns Seven, Eight and Nine

Comparing Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's approaches to Turns Seven, Eight and Nine

The Ferraris again brake later and get on throttle earlier than Red Bull in these corners.

They seem to be planted in the corners which gives Sainz and Leclerc the confidence to push through them.

The Red Bull on the other hand seems to be unstable and lacking grip, something that is evidently seen in the above charts, showing that Red Bull's speed through the corners compared to Ferrari.

Turns 16, 18 and 19

Comparing Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's Turn 16, 18 and 19 approach

Comparing Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's Turn 16, 18 and 19 approach

The Red Bull again brakes much earlier compared to the Ferrari – it appears as if Christian Horner's team have something serious to sort out with their brakes.

Red Bull’s tyres may well be overheating come the end of the lap, something that might give cause for the huge difference in the delta.

Can Ferrari really challenge Red Bull?

Ferrari are certainly strong and have hit the ground running in Singapore.

Red Bull have some significant issues to sort, but come qualifying, the constructors' champions may have mitigated these issues as we have seen them do time and time again.

But this weekend, Red Bull certainly look the most vulnerable compared to other races this season.

