Vettel makes admission about F1 'return' for 2024

Sebastian Vettel is fearful that close friend Mick Schumacher will be unable to find a seat in Formula 1 next year, due to the scarcity of jobs.

The most likely opening for the German would be to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, with there being no feasible chances at any other team.

Both AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have the likes of Liam Lawson and Theo Pourchaire waiting in the wings and will be eager to test their skill level after years in the junior categories.

Aside from the teams listed above, there are no available seats anywhere else, meaning that Schumacher may be forced to enlist in another category of motorsport next season, in order to keep himself in racing shape.

Vettel: It is not that easy

“The situation is difficult at the moment,” Vettel told Sky Germany. “There is perhaps still a single cockpit and at the moment it is not that easy or rather difficult to get in there and slide in.

“I think it's important that things continue in a certain way for him next year, that he continues to work on the second chance.

“From a German perspective it's essential, it's not just the biggest young talent, but perhaps even the only one at the moment.”

With Logan Sargeant struggling to perform, Williams will be eager to assess other candidates for a long-term seat, however, it’s unknown whether Schumacher would be on their list.

If he has hit a dead-end in his F1 career to date, then a move to another series like DTM, IndyCar or the World Endurance Championship could help place a seat at the pinnacle of motorsport within reach for 2025.

