Former F1 champ gives SURPRISING verdict on Verstappen greatness debate

Dan McCarthy

Monday 4 September 2023 15:27

Sir Jackie Stewart has claimed it is too early to rate Max Verstappen as an all-time Formula 1 great, but still heaped praise on the current world champion.

The Dutchman has been the outstanding talent in F1 since winning his maiden title in a dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the last lap.

While 2021 was won on the final lap of the season, 2022 was much more of a formality, with Verstappen breaking the record for number of race wins in a year.

2023 has followed in the same pattern, with Verstappen winning 11 of 13 races before the Italian Grand Prix at Monza – and now 12 out of 14.

Despite only being 25 years old, Verstappen, whose father Jos was a racer himself in the 90s and 2000s, is already fifth in terms of total F1 wins, trailing only Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Alain Prost.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness

Verstappen has been imperious of late

Stewart, a three-time champion himself back in the 1970s, said it is too early to place Verstappen among the pantheon of greats because he is still an active driver.

However, the Scot has been hugely impressed with his form and temperament of late and has likened him to Argentina legend Juan Manuel Fangio.

"It's too early!" Stewart said on Sky Sports F1, as reported by The Mirror, when asked where he would rate Verstappen.

"Because he's still winning. As long as he keeps winning, and then he stops before he's not winning – Fangio was able to do that. Verstappen now is driving so well, he's absolutely clear in his head and very impressive."

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators