F1 team principal makes 'CHAMPION' claim after Norris frustration

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 2 September 2023 15:42

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has insisted that Lando Norris’ expletive-filled rant at the team during the recent Dutch Grand Prix was simply the Briton showing his frustration, something that 'champions do'.

Norris’ outburst came after the team faltered on the decision to bring him in to pit for intermediate tyres during inclement weather, hesitation which pushed him further down the ranks after he had started in P2.

The British driver stood firm on his desire to come in and eventually did, but not before asking his engineer if he was ‘stupid’ over the team radio.

Norris has since said he made himself look ‘like an idiot’ with the exchange, but Stella ha suggested that ‘this is what champions do’.

Lando Norris was angered by strategy decisions during the Dutch Grand Prix

The team principal defended Norris’ irritated response, saying: “At the time Lando made the comment that I understand was broadcast, he was obviously frustrated.

“He was frustrated because he realised that we were missing an opportunity by staying out one lap too much.

“And this is because the pit wall misread the situation. So Lando was addressing it. This is what champions do. We like this character.”

Stella: Our culture is strong

Stella was positive in his assessment of the team’s ‘culture’ as he explained that for McLaren, honesty is the best policy.

He said: “You know, we want to be heavily challenged by the driver. And we can be heavily challenged because our culture is strong. We can bear with that, you know.

“We’d rather have this kind of challenge rather than a passive driver that just takes everything and doesn’t contribute to the development of the team.

“So for us, this episode is not a problem at all. I think we all also should be careful in extracting a single comment out of context and being over-judgmental about it.

“Actually, the review after Zandvoort has been very constructive and I’m very pleased with the, again, reinforcing the culture that we saw in the team and the drivers.”

