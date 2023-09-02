F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 2 September 2023 10:15

Max Verstappen will be looking to put down a marker in the final practice session before qualifying on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.

FP1 and FP2 have been and gone, with Formula 1 teams now eagerly fine-tuning their car ahead of the third and final session at the Temple of Speed.

Verstappen was knocked off his top spot at Monza on Friday afternoon, as Ferrari's own Carlos Sainz put on a show in front of the adoring Tifosi to top the timesheets.

Can the Spaniard maintain his fine form ahead of qualifying? Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Monza.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - September 2, 2023

We get under way early on Saturday afternoon local time in Monza with a final 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Monza): 12.30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday

South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (qualifying and race only)

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

