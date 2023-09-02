F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Max Verstappen will be looking to put down a marker in the final practice session before qualifying on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.
FP1 and FP2 have been and gone, with Formula 1 teams now eagerly fine-tuning their car ahead of the third and final session at the Temple of Speed.
Verstappen was knocked off his top spot at Monza on Friday afternoon, as Ferrari's own Carlos Sainz put on a show in front of the adoring Tifosi to top the timesheets.
Can the Spaniard maintain his fine form ahead of qualifying? Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Monza.
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - September 2, 2023
We get under way early on Saturday afternoon local time in Monza with a final 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Monza): 12.30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 11.30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday
South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (qualifying and race only)
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
