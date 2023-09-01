Stroll suffers Monza 'DISASTER' as FP2 red flagged

Dan McCarthy

Friday 1 September 2023 17:44 - Updated: 17:44

Lance Stroll's practice session came to a halt less than five minutes after it started as he pulled up on the exit of the Ascari chicane following a loss of power.

The Canadian, driving for the first time today after Felipe Drugovich took charge of the first session, slowed down on the approach to the complex near the end of the lap.

He reported a loss of power on team radio and pulled over at the side, leading to a red flag.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Although Stroll attempted to restart the car, he was told to stop as the marshals pushed him off the track.

It was then confirmed by the team that the problem was due to the fuel system.

The marshals were able to get the car back to the pits but the mechanics discovered it was not a repairable problem to get him back out for any laps.

Frustrations for Stroll

Lance Stroll endured a nightmare FP2 session at Monza

It was a deeply frustrating session for Stroll who sat out FP1 in order to allow Brazilian starlet and last year's F2 champion Drugovich a go behind the Aston Martin wheel.

Upon seeing Stroll's issues, the 23-year-old jokingly said: 'Hopefully I didn't break it!"

The Canadian will be hoping for better in Saturday's final practice session ahead of qualifying, with Aston Martin seeing their early season form wobble slightly in recent races.

Stroll is ninth in the driver standings after collecting 47 points from 13 races.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?