Verstappen reveals 'INCREDIBLE' results following major change in Red Bull personnel

Max Verstappen has revealed that his new performance engineer, Richard Cooke, has been an 'incredible' asset in 2023 as he charges towards a third straight title.

The Dutchman has been almost unbeatable in 2023, winning 11 out of the 13 races so far with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez taking the spoils in the other two races.

He is cantering towards the title and is currently sat on 339 points after last weekend's home triumph in Zandvoort, 138 points clear of Perez with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

And Verstappen has cited Cooke as part of the reason why he has been so successful in 2023.

Verstappen hails Red Bull change

Verstappen has been a winning machine this year

The performance engineer joined the team fresh from university in 2017 and was moved over from the simulation department at the start of the year on a temporary basis.

He, Verstappen, and race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase have formed a close-knit unit and Verstappen is very grateful to Cooke for the contribution he has made.

“This year I've been working because of circumstances with a new performance engineer from basically the start until now,” said the Dutchman, quoted by motorsport.com.

“And also that takes a bit of time to gel, and I have to say I'm really proud of the job that he has done to jump in and take the job on, and what we have achieved. It's incredible and really enjoyable to work with him.

“But it's like anything, when you have someone new in your team, to really get this good understanding of what we need from each other, also took a little bit of time.

"Now that he's done quite a few more races as well, I think he is doing an amazing job, and it's not easy to jump in like that.”

Verstappen will now be looking to secure a tenth straight win at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

