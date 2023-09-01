F1 chief warns that HISTORIC Monza circuit could be dropped from calendar

Dan McCarthy

Friday 1 September 2023 13:27

Stefano Domenicali has admitted that Monza must offer more to fans to be guaranteed a place on the calendar beyond the 2025 season.

This weekend sees the Formula 1 entourage head to the legendary high-speed circuit, home of the Tifosi - the loyal and passionate supporters of the Ferrari team.

Monza has held the Italian Grand Prix every year continuously since 1981 and is one of the most popular and historic circuits on the grid right now.

However, its place as a mainstay on the F1 calendar is currently under threat with the sport's owners Liberty Media unimpressed with the overall package of the Monza circuit.

Domenicali: Government officials have confirmed race track work

Domenicali, current F1 CEO who runs the sports on behalf of Liberty Media, said he is very keen to try and reach an agreement with organisers in order to prolong Monza's stint in F1.

He also added that work is set to begin on improving the circuit as soon as the end of this race weekend.

"There must be great attention to offering a service that must be adequate for the price that the fans pay," the F1 chief told Sky Italia.

"We must give a concrete answer to those who want to have fun and feel good as they find services around the world that are getting better and better in light of a push of competition among promoters to see who does the best work.

"There will also be government figures who have made a commitment and confirmed to me by telephone in recent days that work on the racetrack will begin as soon as this weekend ends."

