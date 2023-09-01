Sam Cook

Friday 1 September 2023 06:57

Some legendary items from Michael Schumacher's illustrious Formula 1 career are going under the hammer at an auction.

The giant collection is currently under auction with RM Sotheby's, and prices are expected to sky-rocket between now and the end date on September 6.

Schumacher won seven F1 world championships between 1994-2004 in a career that spanned across three different decades before his second retirement in 2012.

He is largely regarded as the greatest F1 driver ever, but a horrific skiing accident in 2013 has meant that he has spent all of the last 10 years away from the limelight.

Now, memorabilia from across his career, and the short career to this date of his son Mick who also raced for two seasons in F1 at Haas, is available to buy if you have deep enough pockets!

READ MORE: LEGENDARY Schumacher F1 car up for auction, could cost £10m

Some of the stand-out items of the auction included Schumacher's Ferrari F2001b car, in which he won the 2002 Australian Grand Prix, as well as helmets worn during his 2002 world championship-winning season and race-worn suits from both Michael and Mick.

It may set you back a few pennies of you are looking to buy some of it. Michael's 2002 helmet is already on $18,500 with almost a full week left to go, whilst his 2001 Ferrari race-worn suit is already on $6000.

Legendary F2001b car

Similar F2001 cars have sold for in excess of $10 million recently

Although only having a short career, Michael's F2001b car had plenty of iconic performances, including the race win in Australia, and a charge through the field in Malaysia to finish third having been 21st.

This car was a carry-over from the 2001 season, before the team had their full 2002 car was ready to compete.

One of the earlier F2001 cars sold for $14.8 million at an auction in 2022 and, although that one having a longer career and achieving five race wins, this car's value won't be too far off that.

READ MORE: Hamilton SIGNS new Mercedes contract as Russell also agrees new deal