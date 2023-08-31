Lauren Sneath

Ralf Schumacher has said that there is a ‘massive difference in performance’ between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as the F1 pundit questioned if the Canadian driver ‘still has a long future in Formula 1’.

Stroll, 24, has been with Aston Martin since 2019, when the team was called Racing Point. He joined the team the year that it was bought by a group of investors, at the helm of which is his father, Lawrence Stroll.

Over the five seasons he has been with the team, Stroll has collected a total of 195 points. This year alone, Alonso has earned 168 points over just 15 races.

The Spaniard, 42, has proven instrumental in the team’s surge up through the grid – this season he has stood on seven podiums, including last week’s Dutch Grand Prix, where he came in P2.

Stroll, by contrast, finished the race in Zandvoort just outside the points in P11.

Driver-turned-pundit Schumacher noted the decades of age difference between the drivers in his assessment of Stroll, calling it a ’slap in the face’ that a 42-year-old would pull out results so much stronger than a driver in their mid-20s.

While Schumacher conceded that Stroll ‘has had great races’, he was blunt in his assessment that Stroll is ‘weak’ compared with Alonso.

He told Sky Germany in Zandvoort: “It has been difficult with Stroll this year. There were some highlights, but compared to Alonso, there is a massive difference in performance.”

He added: “Silly Season has begun and we’ll have to see if Stroll still has a long future in Formula 1.

”It’s a slap in the face; I believe the situation should look different if your teammate is 42.

“There is no question that Lance should be in Formula 1 – he’s got more talent than some drivers on the grid. However, he is weak compared to his teammate.

“I’m sure his father is realistic enough. He’s been in Formula 1 for 7 years now if not more, and he has had great races. During the beginning of the season after his injury, which was a great highlight.”

