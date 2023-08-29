Leclerc and Sainz surprised with STUNNING gifts for Monza GP

Sam Cook

Tuesday 29 August 2023 11:57

Ferrari have revealed some new race suits that drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear for the Monza Grand Prix.

The suits have a retro look about them as the team look to give their fans something to smile about at their home race.

Ferrari have struggled so far in 2023, scoring just three podiums in the first 13 races of the season, and regressing based on last season's performance.

The team are languishing in fourth in the constructors' chamionship, while Sainz and Leclerc sit fifth and sixth respectively in the drivers' championship.

Despite this, Monza is the perfect chance for them to restore faith in the team, as they look to inspire a good second half of the season by impressing in front of the Tifosi.

Even if they can't perform at Monza, their drivers will certainly look the part, with new overalls revealed on their Twitter account specifically for Monza.

A special look for Monza with historic racing DNA 👌 Love at first sight for @CharlesLeclerc and @CarlosSainz55 ❤️💛



Head to the #SFApp 📱for the full video with more surprises to come, #Tifosi 👀#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 28, 2023

Leclerc appeared taken aback by the gifts saying: "Oh my god! These are my favourite overalls by far. Mate, this looks incredible."

Sainz also liked his new outfit, drawing on the historic elements to the suits. He said: "These are proper old school! I think it's a mix between old school and new school and it looks really really good."

Ferrari confident of a good result at Monza GP?

Being an Italian racing team, and a legendary one at that, the pressure on the Ferrari team from the Italian media is always intense, and never more so than at the Italian GP.

With the season's poor results so far the team will need to pull out a response similar to that of Leclerc's victory in 2019 to put smiles back on the faces of their adoring fans.

Leclerc won the Italian GP in 2019 in what was a great post-summer-break period for the team

Of course, this time it is very unlikely they can challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the race victory, but a good result is needed.

These new outfits are not the first time Ferrari have shown their confidence ahead of the weekend, with team boss Frederic Vasseur also suggesting that Sainz's top five performance at the Dutch GP last weekend has given the team hope of a good outing at Monza.

