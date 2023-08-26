F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 returned from its summer break on Friday, as all 20 drivers now look to for any lasting advantage during the final practice session before qualifying.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris led the timesheets in first and second practice respectively on Friday in Zandvoort, as McLaren look to rival Red Bull at the Dutchman's home circuit.
Elsewhere it was a disastrous run for Daniel Ricciardo, who has been ruled out of the Dutch Grand Prix following an unfortunate brush with the barriers alongside Oscar Piastri.
It therefore means that Liam Lawson will step in for the Australian, as the F1 rookie looks to impress during a brief stint in the AlphaTauri.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Zandvoort.
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday August 26, 2023
We get under way Saturday morning local time in Zandvoort with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Zandvoort): 11.30am Saturday
UK time (BST): 10.30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 4.30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Saturday
South Africa: 11.30am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra and NPO1
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
