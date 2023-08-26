F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 26 August 2023 05:27

Formula 1 returned from its summer break on Friday, as all 20 drivers now look to for any lasting advantage during the final practice session before qualifying.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris led the timesheets in first and second practice respectively on Friday in Zandvoort, as McLaren look to rival Red Bull at the Dutchman's home circuit.

Elsewhere it was a disastrous run for Daniel Ricciardo, who has been ruled out of the Dutch Grand Prix following an unfortunate brush with the barriers alongside Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

It therefore means that Liam Lawson will step in for the Australian, as the F1 rookie looks to impress during a brief stint in the AlphaTauri.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Zandvoort.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday August 26, 2023

We get under way Saturday morning local time in Zandvoort with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Zandvoort): 11.30am Saturday

UK time (BST): 10.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 4.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Saturday

South Africa: 11.30am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Zandvoort, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra and NPO1

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?