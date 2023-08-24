Sainz warns F1 rivals that 'SLEEPY' Ferrari are ready for Dutch Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have insisted that Ferrari's batteries have been 'recharged', with the pair warning their F1 rivals that they are ready to fight for big things at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 2023 season hasn't been the best for Ferrari, with a car lacking pace and only three podiums so far, all achieved by Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari currently holds fourth place in the constructors' championship, trailing behind Red Bull, Aston Martin, and Mercedes. Nevertheless, considering the recent improvements, McLaren poses a significant threat from behind.

Despite this, Leclerc and Sainz remain optimistic about the second half of the season, in which the race for upgrades will be crucial. Following the summer break, the pair are now in Zandvoort and eyeing up a successful weekend on track.

Ferrari's batteries have been recharged

"[It has been] good to have a bit of time off to recharge the batteries and to be fully ready for the second part of the season," said Leclerc in a video posted on the team's social media.

Sainz continued: "Which even if we might look a bit sleepy because it's Thursday 10am, Thursday's for us are a bit slow sometimes; we are fully ready to go and fully recharged, looking forward to having a good strong weekend after the summer break."

With plenty of time left in the season, upgrades will play a crucial role in each team's performance. Leclerc's three podium finishes have earned him fifth place in the driver standings, though he is tied with George Russell and 49 points behind Lewis Hamilton in P4.

The battle with Mercedes will be intense, as the Silver Arrows have shown great speed on certain circuits. Sainz, who trails Leclerc and Russell in the standings, is just seven points behind, making the competition among these three drivers closer than ever.

