F1 'CIRCUS' slammed for cosmetic changes amid claims of greenwashing

Greenpeace campaigner Benjamin Stephan has stated that any attempts made by Formula 1 to protect the environment are 'superficial.'

The sport has come under fire recently for the impact that it has on the environment, and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel quit the sport last year partly because of environmental issues.

Next season in F1 is due to be the busiest ever, with 24 races taking place across five continents, meaning that the F1 circus will rack up what is being described as an excessive amount of air miles.

However, the sport is attempting to become greener in the future, with new hybrid V6 engines coming into place in 2026, and an ambitious target to be net-zero by 2030.

Despite this, Stephan believes these changes are cosmetic, and has accused the sport of 'greenwashing' - leading people to believe that their changes are not having as big an environmental impact as first thought.

"They should make a contribution to protect the climate, but they only do it in a superficial way," he said (via Corriere dello Sport).

"They have to rethink the carbon footprint of the entire circus and become more regional, rather than thinking of organising as many as 24 grands prix in 2024 and flying masses of people and material around the world."

A marathon 2024 in F1

It's not only the environmental aspects of the 2024 calendar that are a concern. Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has recently said that the increases in the amount of races that we are seeing season upon season is unsustainable for fans, and may push people away from the sport.

Stephan believes that the future of the sport is at risk if the big bosses, like current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, don't change their stance.

“If Formula 1 does not fundamentally reposition itself and accept that the identity of the racing series has to change, then it is not serious about climate protection," he added.

"If Formula 1 does not accept the fact that it has to change its identity, their projects are just cosmetics for me."

