Hamilton back on TOP of the world as he makes F1 'restart' vow

Lewis Hamilton has shared a post on Instagram, revealing his vacation in Turkey and showcasing his impressive physique in a shirtless snap.

While the summer break may not be the time for the most riveting sports-related news, things get more intriguing on the personal side of the drivers, who often share their vacations on social media.

Hamilton is no exception. Just a few days ago, we saw him riding a motocross bike, and now, before getting back on the track, the 38-year-old driver shared his getaway to Turkey.

In the photos he has shared, we can see that the seven-time world champion is in great shape in a shirtless photo as he enjoys the scenery. His gallery of snaps also included moments of him enjoying a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia and relishing the refreshing sea while diving into the water from a yacht.

This way, Hamilton has bid farewell to his vacation and now has his sights set on completing a strong second half of the season.

During the pre-season, Mercedes introduced the W14, which continued their "zero sidepod" concept that began in 2022. However, this philosophy was abandoned starting from the Monaco Grand Prix, where the W14 featured a more traditional sidepod.

Following this change, Hamilton managed to secure three podium finishes and is now just one point away from Alonso in third place, while Mercedes is already looking ahead to 2024.

The grid is tighter than ever, and the British driver's main goal is to take third place in the championship, continue to score podiums and take a win if Red Bull falters.

