F1 legend BERATES sport's treatment of young drivers

Sam Cook

Monday 21 August 2023 17:57

Mika Hakkinen has said that it is much more difficult for young drivers to break into F1 now than when he was driving in the sport.

The two-time world champion is largely considered to be one of the fastest and most exciting drivers ever to have driven an F1 car. His battles with Michael Schumacher especially will live long in the memory for fans.

Hakkinen broke into the sport at the age of 22, when he was signed by the Lotus team in 1991. It was just two years later that he made the switch to McLaren, the team with whom he won both of his world championships.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group

Speaking to Sport1, he has insisted that it is much more difficult now for young drivers than it was when he was racing.

“It's generally very difficult for young drivers these days," he said. "Before, in my time, there were a lot more tests, the drivers had time to develop, technically, in cooperation with the team.

"Today there are practically no more tests, you just sit in the simulator and are judged on it. It's very difficult for the young drivers to show that they are developing, getting really good.

"You really have to bring all the different aspects together first. When I came to McLaren, the team gave me time to develop. Today you have to be successful the first time. If not, you're out...

"That's why I think it's so important for the future who you work with.”

Schumacher's treatment

Hakkinen was talking specifically about seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's son, Mick.

Having spent the last two seasons in F1 with the Haas team, he was then dropped for the more experienced Nico Hulkenberg by team principal Guenther Steiner.

Mick Schumacher is now enjoying life as a reserve driver at Mercedes

Schumacher is now the reserve driver at Mercedes and a way back into F1 could soon be a possibility, yet many believe the way in which he was treated at Haas was rather harsh.

When asked for any tips he might offer to young Schumacher, Hakkinen joked, "Brake later, accelerate earlier!"

READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? Haas chief and ‘Drive to Survive’ sensation