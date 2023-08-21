Verstappen admits considering F1 FUTURE over money priorities

Jay Winter

Monday 21 August 2023 09:57

Max Verstappen has yet again questioned his Formula 1 future, accusing F1 of making changes that are geared towards making money, leaving himself to question whether competing in the sport is 'still worth it'.

The two-time world champion has been rather outspoken when it comes to the Sprint weekend format. Despite it being a chance to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship, the Dutchman simply dislikes the Sprint weekend configurations.

"I never really enjoy these kinds of weekends," Verstappen said at the press conference after the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Because you just don't have the time, and then once you do a mistake, you are stuck with it for the rest of the weekend, and I don't think it should be like that."

Now, whilst speaking to De Telegraaf, the 25-year-old opened up on how he's not opposed to change but would like to keep the sport's integrity.

"I care about the sport that I've always enjoyed, and still enjoy, but to a certain extent," he said to the Dutch news outlet. "It's not that I'm completely against changes, as it's sometimes claimed. But the changes should be improvements for Formula 1.

"Why change certain things when they're working well? I find a traditional qualifying session well-structured in its current form."

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals NEW reason for wanting to quit F1

Verstappen dominated the Belgian sprint weekend, topping the timetables during Qualifying and the Sprint Shootout before winning the Sprint and the main event despite starting P6

Verstappen's sentiment resonates with his belief that Formula 1 should not become solely preoccupied with financial gains.

"It shouldn't all be about money," he stated. "Ultimately it's not about that. People might think: he earns a lot of money, so what's he complaining about? But it's about well-being, how you experience things, not how much you earn.

"Sometimes I feel like I have to do too many things, and then not do them. Sometimes I think: is this still worth it?"

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness

Verstappen raced Yuki Tsunoda in a monster truck in an open pit mine ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Max's motivation

When asked if the growing F1 calendar, which is set to host 24 races next season, is an issue, Verstappen revealed that it's more the marketing side of things that demotivate him as a driver.

"That's not the main issue," he said about the busy calendar. "I'm more concerned with what's done with it. Sometimes a Thursday before a race weekend feels like a long time, although it depends a bit on where we are.

"Aside from the Grand Prix itself, there's also simulator work. However, for example, I spend over a month each year on marketing. At a certain point, you don't feel motivated for it anymore."

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract will see him stay a part of the grid until 2028. At that point, the Dutchman will be 31 years of age. Although F1 has seen multiple drivers continue well into their thirties, the Red Bull star's motivation will certainly remain a key factor in his F1 future.

READ MORE: Verstappen insists other categories can be 'more fun' to race in than F1