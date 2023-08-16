Ferrari boss issues DAMNING 'impulsive' verdict on star driver

Sam Cook

Frederic Vasseur has branded Charles Leclerc as "impulsive" in an interview in which he expresses his concerns about his current driver pairing.

Ferrari have had a tough first half of 2023, in which they appear to have regressed from challenging for race wins to scrapping with numerous other constructors for a place in the top five.

Indeed, they have only secured three podiums in the opening 12 races of the season, and are currently languishing in fourth in the constructor's championship, with their two drivers sat fifth and seventh respectively in the driver's standings.

Despite this poor form, their driver partnership of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is still one which is envied by other teams, but Vasseur has stated that he is not completely happy with the pair.

When asked if he was content with his driver pairing in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur stated, "You can always do better, as a team and also as drivers. Charles didn't expect a season like this and at the beginning he pushed more than he should, now he seems to have digested the situation better. Carlos is very consistent and for this reason he's a good reference for us."

"Leclerc is impulsive"

At times this season, Leclerc has shown his frustration with the team's predicament, and with some of the strategic decisions made by the team on the pit wall.

Charles Leclerc has cut a frustrated figure at times this season

These displays of emotion across the team radio have not impressed Vasseur.

"As a character, Leclerc is impulsive, if something doesn't go well he doesn't hold back. However, for his own good and that of the team, sometimes it's better to calm down before speaking.

"When it's hot, you don't have all the information you need to form a definitive judgment and in front of an open microphone it's better to take your time. He's always very fast, but this year if you look at qualifying Carlos was more up to it than in the past."

