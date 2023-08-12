Horner admits he's considering UNBREAKABLE F1 record

Jay Winter

Saturday 12 August 2023 07:42

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted his team could win every race on the Formula 1 calendar, with their dominant start seeing either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez on the top step of the podium in all 12 races so far.

As Red Bull bask in the glory of a seemingly unassailable lead, Horner's declaration might appear audacious to some – but fans are fearful that the team could go one better than the 1988 McLaren team who won 15 out of 16 races.

When questioned by motorsport.com about whether the Austrian team really could break McLaren's record of winning every race, Horner admitted that the thought has been growing on him.

"If you think logically, then no," he said. "But we never thought that we could win the first 12 races either, so now I have to say: why not?"

Verstappen has already secured 10 wins in the 2023 season for Red Bull

Red Bull 'didn't expect' to dominate

Ferrari's major step backwards from last season, paired with Mercedes remaining stubborn with their sidepod-less design at the beginning of the season, has seen Red Bull mostly unchallenged.

Only small spurts of excellence from Aston Martin at the start of the season, and more recently from McLaren, have really made the Red Bulls sweat.

Ironically though, as the gap to Red Bull closes, the competitive battle for second place has only helped Horner's team secure an even larger gap in the championship.

"I didn't expect [Red Bull's dominance] at all," said the team's boss.

"We've just developed our own car and we were honestly surprised that the others didn't do a good job because both Mercedes and Ferrari didn't make a step forward. That is why we are so far ahead now.

"The opposition behind us keeps changing. One time it's Ferrari, one time it's McLaren and then it's Aston Martin or Mercedes who is behind us."

