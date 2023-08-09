Current F1 driver SLAMS Verstappen over ‘idiot’ opinion

Shay Rogers

Yuki Tsunoda has hit back at Max Verstappen after comments he made indicated that keeping an F1 car within track limits is a lot more difficult than it looks.

The Japanese driver discussed the problem of track limits at high-speed circuits like Spielberg and Silverstone in an interview with Total-Motorsport, accepting that it is up to him to do a better job of staying within the white lines.

He also hinted that a rule change may be the most effective solution to the issue, after Max Verstappen blasted critics for their comments on track limits.

Yuki Tsunoda: Rules are rules

The FIA have begun to clamp down on drivers who abuse track limits by handing out penalties, with the time gained adding up to seconds across the course of a race.

“First of all, rules are rules. I shouldn’t have exceeded the white line three times in Austria, which is my problem.” Tsunoda said to Total-Motorsport. “Some tracks are easy to follow within the white line, but with Austria and Silverstone, [at] those tracks it’s quite easy to go over the white line.

“They should change a bit of rule that maybe going over the kerb and putting the front wheels over the white line gets a penalty.”

Speaking after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen shared more sympathy for his colleagues and the criticism received for their failures to obey the rules.

“Of course, people can say: 'Yeah then stay within the white lines'. Well if it was that easy then you can take my car and try it. I don't think we're all idiots”.

Yuki Tsunoda has disagreed with Max Verstappen over track limits

There is an argument to say that if the drivers can keep their cars out of the walls in Monaco, then they can stay within the lines everywhere else.

However, in the never-ending pursuit of the stopwatch, and in the heat of battle, it is always going to be a struggle for them to pin back their natural instincts during the heat of battle.

With races at Zandvoort and Monza after the summer break, expect the FIA to remain on their toes and ready to hand out further punishments, as they attempt to be successful in their track limits clampdown.

