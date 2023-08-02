F1 fans GLUED to Red Bull spending as latest cost cap theory emerges

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 2 August 2023 22:57

Formula 1 fans on Twitter have teased Red Bull that they are going to breach the cost cap this year on super glue alone, after the team appeared to break another trophy at the Belgian Grand Prix.

In Hungary, all eyes were on Lando Norris As the 23-year-old went to join in with the traditional champagne-spraying celebrations – slamming the base of his bottle on the floor to generate more fizz – the McLaren man got a little carried away.

Norris' champagne slamming accidentally caused Verstappen's P1 trophy to fall off the top-step of the podium, bouncing down onto the main platform with a piece of the award breaking off in the process.

Unbelievably, the following weekend at Spa, Red Bull also found themselves with a damaged trophy.

Max Verstappen saw his P1 trophy accidentally broken by Lando Norris during the podium celebrations

As the team posed for a group photo, people quickly began to scarper before the champagne was sprayed all over them. In the chaos, the pit board was knocked over and flattened the winner's trophy, smashing it into many pieces.

After realising what had happened, race winner Max Verstappen turned around and said: "It's happened again, the trophy is broken again."

Yet in a recent social media post showcasing the three trophies, there was no signs of obvious damage.

And it didn't take long before fans took to Twitter, playfully suggesting that Red Bull were on course to breach the cost cap due to the amount of super glue they would need to buy to fix broken trophies.

